Nate Tate considering Senate bid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Nate Tate is considering a bid for state Senate in SD 26.

Tate, a Republican who has represented parts of Franklin and Washington counties since 2017, said he was eyeing the seat since Rep. Aaron Griesheimer opted out of the race. Sen. Dave Schatz is term-limited.

“In light of the recent announcement of Representative Griesheimer dropping out of the Senate race, I am seriously considering jumping in. It’s still very early, but I will be evaluating this opportunity and making a decision soon,” Tate told The Missouri Times.

Tate is the vice-chairman of the Special Committee on Homeland Security. Residing in St. Clair, Tate also works as the director of technology and corporate compliance officer at Empac Group Inc., aside from his legislative duties.

Ben Brown, a St. Louis restauranteur, is also vying for the GOP nomination for the seat. Brown has made a name for himself as he’s been a vocal opponent to shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown reported more than $54,000 cash on hand in the latest filing period. Tate had about $7,000 cash on hand.