Parson signs statewide PDMP into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law establishing a statewide Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) Monday, bringing Missouri into line with the rest of the country.

Sen. Holly Rehder’s SB 63 established the Joint Oversight Task Force of Prescription Drug Monitoring within the Office of Administration, creating a statewide PDMP. Proponents say the program allows health care professionals to better monitor and control the distribution of opioids and other prescriptions to their patients. Patient information remains protected under federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations.

“Establishing a statewide prescription drug monitoring program has been a top priority for my administration, and I want to thank Sen. Holly Rehder and Rep. Travis Smith for working to get this landmark legislation across the finish line,” Parson said. “SB 63 will help provide necessary information to health care professionals and empower them to make decisions that better serve their patients and assist in fighting the opioid epidemic in Missouri.”

Rehder was on hand for the signing alongside Smith, the bill’s House handler. Rehder called the program a “cornerstone in the fight against the opioid epidemic” and applauded the bipartisan support that carried the bill across the finish line this session.

“We wouldn’t be here right now without the team of people on both sides of the aisle that have been incredibly helpful in fighting along beside me,” Rehder said. “Democrats and Republicans came together to fight for our families and provide the tools that our medical professionals needed to fight this epidemic.”

The task force would work with a vendor after a competitive bid to collect and maintain patient data, which would be deleted after three years. The bill also restricts the database from being used by agencies that can prevent Missourians from owning firearms or to establish probable cause for a criminal investigation.

The bill also extends the expiration date of the RX Cares for Missouri Program to Aug. 28, 2026. The program is a drug safety initiative administered through the Missouri Board of Pharmacy.

The bill has been a labor of love for Rehder over the years: She sponsored the effort throughout her House tenure before moving to the upper chamber this session.

Missouri is the final state to establish a statewide PDMP. St. Louis County operates its own version that communities can opt into; nearly 85 percent of the state is covered by it.