Schmitt nabs Dana Loesch endorsement

Conservative author and radio host Dana Loesch backed Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate campaign Thursday, touting his record on conservative issues.

Loesch, who grew up near the St. Louis region, said her home state would benefit from sending Schmitt and his platform to Capitol Hill.

“Eric Schmitt is a conservative fighter who knows what’s at stake for our country,” Loesch said in a statement. “Most importantly, he’s a conservative fighter who knows how to win as we’ve seen in his actions as Missouri’s attorney general and throughout his public service. Whether it’s fighting to protect our southern border from illegal immigration, defending our Second Amendment freedoms, or ending tyrannical power grabs by local, state, and federal governments, Missourians can trust Eric Schmitt to defend our freedoms in the United States Senate.”

Loesch is an outspoken advocate for gun rights and a former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association (NRA). She hosts a nationally-syndicated talk radio show.

“Dana is a fighter who understands our God-given individual freedoms are what makes our country a beacon of hope – and that all of it is at risk if we do not stand up to the petty tyrants on the left who want more power, more control, and less freedom for Americans,” Schmitt said. “Everyone who knows Dana knows she never backs down from a fight, and I am honored to have her standing with me in my campaign for the United States Senate.”

Schmitt has received support from prominent conservative figures since launching his bid, including a rare primary endorsement from Americans for Prosperity (AFP) Action and the backing of former Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

Schmitt faces a crowded contest for the GOP nomination: Congressman Billy Long, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, former Gov. Eric Greitens, attorney Mark McCloskey, and Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz are also vying for Senator Roy Blunt’s seat next year.