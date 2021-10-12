Springfield business owner, disability advocate Melanie Stinnett announces campaign for state representative

A Springfield business owner and community leader has announced she plans to run for the Republican nomination to replace Representative Curtis Trent. In recent weeks, Rep. Trent has announced his campaign for State Senate.

“Service to my community is not a question. It is a given. My family raised me to believe that if you want something done, then you should get up and do it. I hope to continue this level of service in a more public way as your State Representative,” Stinnett said. “I will work to shine a light on the challenges parents and children face and ensure that our communities are safer, more stable, and ready for continued economic growth.”

Stinnett’s experience as a business owner gives her a unique perspective, as she is able to see how policies from the state and federal governments directly impact small businesses. She has built a thriving business through challenging times because of her commitment to hard work, ethics, and being an advocate for both the business and her employees.

While building her business from the ground up, Stinnett also founded a local non-profit and spent time volunteering on behalf of organizations advocating for those with disabilities. She has traveled many times to Jefferson City asking legislators to support policies that improve the lives of those living with a disability. Stinnett was encouraged to run for the open seat by several local Republican representatives.

“I’m not a political insider looking for the next step in a political career. I think it’s important that the people of our community have a representative who lives and works in the district they represent,” Stinnett said. “I look forward to getting out and talking to the people of our district about the issues important to them and putting my experience to work for them in Jefferson City.”

You can learn more at MelanieStinnett.com.