With district lines set, Michelle Horner announces campaign for state representative

Horner will be running in the Republican primary for Missouri’s 1 st House District

Conservative Activist and former insurance agent, Michelle Horner, has officially launched her campaign to seek the republican nomination for Missouri’s 1st House District. Horner had been actively mulling a run prior to the district lines being announced. Horner lives in Gentry County and will be running in the seat vacated by term-limited Representative Allen Andrews.

“I am honored by all the support I have received so far by Northwest Missourians ,” Horner said in a statement. “As a committed conservative, strong-willed woman, I want to protect all of the values and freedoms that make northwest Missouri great. The families and businesses in this area deserve the wisdom and experience I can bring to this office. We are sick and tired of cookie-cutter, establishment-supporting representatives who will compromise on our values.”

Horner lives on a farm in King City with her husband and children. She’s a life-long Missourian who has been active in Republican campaigns for years. She said election integrity, stopping the spread of Critical Race Theory, and fighting the Biden-Pelosi inflation are some of her main concerns. She has been a champion against local mandates related to the coronavirus.

“I am a ‘momma bear’ willing to say what needs to be said and do what needs to be done to protect the hard-earned livelihood of the people in northwest Missouri,” Horner said. “I won’t bow down to the liberal “woke agenda” because some say it’s politically correct.”

Horner said she plans on realizing a series of endorsements of conservative leaders throughout the region as the campaign progresses. She immediately touted an endorsement from Rep. Jeff Coleman who said, “Michelle is a fighter with strong, conservative opinions and the willpower to go against the liberal left that is destroying the country.”