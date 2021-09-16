Greitens endorsed by Michael Flynn

Retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, who briefly served as former President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, has backed former Gov. Eric Greitens’ bid for U.S. Senate.

As first reported by Fox News, Flynn touted Greitens’ image as a political outsider and his questioning of the 2020 presidential election results in his endorsement letter.

“It’s clear that now more than ever, America needs fighters,” Flynn said. “We don’t need any more insiders or career politicians in Washington, especially not those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Eric has been a fighter his entire life — as a boxer, a Navy SEAL, as one of the most conservative governors in the country, and as a leader in the fight to get to the bottom of the 2020 election. I’m proud to stand with him in our shared mission to revive our Republic.”

Greitens, a Republican, said he was “honored” to be endorsed by a “true fighter for President Trump and the MAGA movement.”

Trump pardoned Flynn in November 2020 for lying to investigators in the Russia probe. Since, Flynn has promoted unfounded Q-Anon conspiracy theories.

Greitens has also garnered support from former Trump advisor and Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who signed on as national chair for Greitens’ campaign.

The disgraced former governor has been hosting a television show on “Real America’s Voice” network since last year. He served as Missouri’s governor until he stepped down in 2018 amid multiple investigations into sexual misconduct and campaign finance allegations. He announced his pursuit of the Senate seat in March.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced he would forgo a re-election bid next year, leaving his seat up for grabs. Greitens will face off against Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, and attorney Mark McCloskey in the Republican primary. A recent poll found Schmitt leading Greitens among voters.