Buchanan County Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Davidson to run for prosecutor

Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Davidson has announced her bid for the position of Prosecutor of Buchanan County. Hailing from the St. Joseph area, Davidson is running on the Republican ticket and will appear on the August 2 primary ballot.

“I am running for prosecutor because defending truth and justice in the courtroom is more important now than ever before,” stated Davidson. “There has been a recent wave of anti-law and order movements; I will work with our law enforcement to ensure that Buchanan County is a safe place to live.”

As a longtime attorney, Davidson served as the District Defender for both Maryville and St. Joseph before working as the current assistant prosecutor for Buchanan County. She is an alumna of Missouri Western State University and earned her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. During her time in the courtroom, Davidson has become aware of issues in the system that benefit wrongdoers instead of law-abiding citizens.

“I want to make sure there is truth in sentencing laws. For example: a sentence of three years usually translates to only four months in prison. This is misleading and puts dangerous criminals back on the streets. Criminals recognize these loopholes and use them to their advantage. I want to pursue stronger penalties for repeat offenders who know the law and willingly continue to ignore it.”

Outside of the office, Davidson remains active in her community. She is a board member for Habitat for Humanity and the Noyes Home for Children. She is also a participant of the Leadership St. Joseph program and has been an instructor for the Missouri Juvenile Justice Association Conference. Michelle enjoys spending time in town with her husband, Darryl, and her daughter when she visits home from college.

“Life is about choices. I have chosen to dedicate my time to serving my community because it reminds me how important it is to invest in those around you. My job as a prosecutor is to keep our citizens safe. My duty as a resident is to be a helping hand to my neighbors in need. I find those two roles go hand-in-hand.”

Michelle Davidson has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign. To learn more about her campaign, visit www.Vote4Davidson.com.