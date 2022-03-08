Business owner Carla Klaskin announces candidacy for state representative for Wentzville, Lake St. Louis

Small business owner and community volunteer Carla Klaskin has announced her candidacy for State Representative of House District 63, in St. Charles County.

“As a small business owner, mother, grandmother, and conservative activist, I know that our state needs to put families first. A strong society starts with strong families, and that means ensuring Missouri families have the tools they need to be healthy and thrive.”

Carla is the current owner of Teddy Bear Mobile – St. Charles County, a build-your-own-animal company that specializes in on-site activities for children’s events. In the past, Carla worked for Southwest Airlines in multiple positions; with American Family Insurance as a legal correspondent for three years; and was most-recently the community liaison for Mercy Health in St. Charles County.

In addition to her employment, Carla is heavily involved in conservative politics and community betterment. She is a proud member of the Federated Republican Women of St. Charles County, the Missouri Center Right Coalition, and the National Rifle Association. Meanwhile, she is on the Board of Directors for the O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri, and Cottleville Firefighter Outreach. Carla is a long time member of the VISION St. Charles County Leadership and Protege Mentorship Programs.

Carla is the proud mother of six children and six grandchildren. Carla and her husband, John, attend Grace River Church in St. Charles County.

“In all my experiences, as a working woman, as a community leader, as a wife and mother, I learned the importance of hard work, of making your voice heard,” said Carla. “We are in dire need of conservative leadership willing to protect our Constitutional freedoms and to fight for families in Jefferson City and to make healthy families a priority. That is why I am running.”

Carla’s top legislative priorities include protecting women and children by focusing on domestic and child abuse programs and taking a holistic approach to mental health in education and upholding all citizens rights under the Constitution.

Carla has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.