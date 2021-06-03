Capitol Briefs: Tom Krahenbuhl named ESGR state chair

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Committee has found a new state chair in Tom Krahenbuhl.

Krahenbuhl has a long history with the committee, having served as Area and Awards Committee chair, ombudsman director, and national subcommittees’ member over the past 17 years. His new role will see him liaison with elected officials on the local level, the governor, and business leaders, among others.

“My tenure with the Missouri ESGR Committee has been one of the most rewarding experiences one can ever have,” Krahenbuhl said. “I am honored to have been selected to chair Missouri’s program.”

Krahenbuhl replaced retired Brig. Gen. Greg Mason in the position. Mason recently retired from the Missouri National Guard after 44 years of service.

State chairs work across all 50 states, Washington D.C., and all three U.S. territories to encourage cooperation between National Guard and Army Reserve members and their civilian employers.

ESGR, aided by more than 4,600 members, works with a network of trade organizations and governments on all levels to assist service members and employers.