Cass County’s Mike Medsker announces candidacy for 2022

Cass County Recorder of Deeds Mike Medsker has announced his intention to run for reelection in 2022. Medsker was first elected to this office in 2010 and has defeated previous primary and general challengers with wide margins. Now, he hopes to maintain that record of victory and keep his county seat.

“I was honored to have such a tremendous amount of support in the past. I didn’t take it for granted then, and I don’t now. I look forward to continuing to earn the votes of my fellow Cass Countians.”

Mike Medsker is a lifelong Missourian and no stranger to public service. He and his wife, Angie, are both Raymore-Peculiar graduates. In 2019, Mike was recognized as a Raymore-Peculiar School District Distinguished Alumni. A former Raymore city councilman, he is familiar with how to navigate bureaucratic red tape and get results for constituents. In the private sector, he owns and operates a local insurance agency. Currently, Medsker continues to serve as President of the Raymore Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of both the Raymore-Peculiar School Foundation and the Cass County Coalition of Chambers.

“I am a huge advocate of community involvement. I grew up here and I believe it’s our duty to give back to our communities however we can. For me, that means serving in these capacities to help in keeping Cass County a great place to raise a family. I want my kids to live in a world that we can be proud to leave behind.”

The Recorder of Deeds in Cass County is responsible for maintaining records of a variety of government documentation, including deeds, certificates, land transactions, and much more. The office also records marriage licenses and military discharges. Medsker believes that having an incumbent in the position has unique advantages.

“It’s a complex system; there is certainly a learning curve. When you have someone in this office who already knows the ins and outs of the process, it makes service faster and more dependable—which is always my goal. I’m always looking for ways to become even more efficient and cost-effective.”

Mike and Angie Medsker attend Journey Church International with their two children, Zoey and Nathan. When not in the office, Mike can be found outside coaching baseball and softball, fishing, or otherwise enjoying Cass County’s rich natural environment.

Mike Medsker has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants to his campaign.