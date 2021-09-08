Shamed Dogan makes St. Louis County executive bid official

State Rep. Shamed Dogan is seeking to return to local government next year with a bid to replace St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Dogan, a Republican, is set to face off against Page, who faced pushback over the county’s pandemic response, including restrictions on bars and restaurants that led to a lawsuit late last year. The shutdowns prompted a bevy of local government-related legislation, including a bill curbing the power of local officials to initiate health orders.

Dogan accused Page and other officials of ignoring the new law by attempting to reinstate the county’s mask mandate.

“He can’t even get his own party together, and I think that’s what you need to make change happen,” Dogan told The Missouri Times. “I’ve been able to work with both sides of the aisle as well as business leaders, law enforcement, and the community to ensure economic development and opportunity, and that’s what we need right now.”

Dogan said his main priorities would be promoting public safety initiatives, bolstering economic development, and expanding educational opportunities. Dogan said the region was “treading water” under its current leadership amid rising crime rates and a declining population.

“I’ve had the honor of serving Missourians in several positions, and I look forward to bringing St. Louis County the quality leadership it needs as county executive,” he said.

The Ballwin state representative also touted his work with both chambers of the General Assembly on this session’s bipartisan police reform and criminal justice package that restores rights to those whose criminal records have been expunged and bans the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, among other changes.

Dogan has experience working with the county: He served as an alderman before his election to the statehouse. He was first elected to the Missouri House in 2014 and has served as chairman of the House Special Committee on Criminal Justice during his tenure in the lower chamber. He is in the midst of his fourth and final term.

Page, himself a former state representative, served as a county councilman from 2014-2019 before replacing Steve Stenger in the county executive seat.

As of the latest reporting, Dogan had more than $5,500 in his war chest. He has retained Victory Enterprises.

The election will be held next November.