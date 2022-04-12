Entrepreneur David Casteel announces candidacy for state representative in Jefferson County

Small-business owner David Casteel has announced his campaign for state representative of House District 97, comprised of parts of Northern Jefferson County including the cities of High Ridge, Fenton and Arnold. The current representative, Mary Elizabeth Coleman, is running for state senate and cannot seek reelection.

“As a business owner and manager, I know the importance of bringing industry back to our region,” said David. “Running a business isn’t easy, and the government doesn’t make it any easier. I am running to increase economic development and to protect working families in our region.”

David is a lifelong Missourian, having grown up in Jefferson County. At the age of 20 he founded his first company, C and C Seamless Guttering, Inc., where he works as President. He co-founded the Emrie Group, a Real Estate Company, where he remains as managing partner. Most recently, he co-founded GutterPros, a sales company. David is the Vice President of the Roofing and Siding Contractors Alliance.

David’s legislative priorities focus on increasing economic development, strengthening working families, and decreasing waste. “I’ve founded several companies over the years, and its no small task,” said David. “Our government should be finding ways to support small businesses and cutting wasteful spending. It’s not easy, but I believe in bringing jobs and economic development back to the region. I want to bring even more better-paying jobs back to our region and to focus on economic development. I believe in the American Dream, I’m living it. I want to equip others with the tools necessary to pursue their own dream.”

David has one son, Finley (8). The family attends St. Paul Catholic Church in Fenton. David enjoys cycling and skateboarding in his freetime.”

David has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.