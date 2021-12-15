Former Missouri GOP Chair Doug Russell joins Taylor Burks’ campaign

Taylor Burks’ bid for Missouri’s 4th congressional district found its campaign chair this week in former Missouri GOP Chairman Doug Russell.

Russell led the party from 2005-2009 and served in leadership positions in former Gov. Matt Blunt and former Attorney General Josh Hawley’s campaigns for statewide office. He is also the president of utility product provider the Durham Company in Lebanon and a former member of the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

“Taylor has the background and experiences which make him a perfect fit to represent the conservative values of the 4th congressional district. He has what it takes to stand up to the politicians in Washington and against the failed policies of the Biden administration,” Russell said in a statement. “We need a candidate that understands the dangerous world we live in and the threats of the socialists’ agenda on our individual rights. Taylor is that candidate, and I am proud to join the grassroots team he has grown from the ground up.”

Burks was the first Republican to serve as Boone County clerk, a position he was appointed to by then-Gov. Eric Greitens in 2017. He previously led the Division of Labor Standards. He grew up in the Ozarks and was raised on his family’s farm before serving three combat deployments with the U.S. Navy.

He reported more than $186,000 in campaign contributions in the third quarter and ended the reporting period with more than $168,000 on hand, according to his campaign.

He recently scored endorsements from 13 county officials from across the district.

While the district may look different come Election Day, CD 4 is currently a diverse section of the state, ranging from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.

Burks will face state Rep. Sara Walsh, Sen. Rick Brattin, longtime TV anchor Mark Alford, and cattle farmer Kalena Bruce for the Republican nomination.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler is vacating her position to face a crowded field of contenders for a U.S. Senate seat.