Here’s who Parson appointed to Missouri’s redistricting commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson named his 40 picks for independent bipartisan redistricting commissions Friday, setting the stage for a lengthy map-drawing process.

The U.S. Census Bureau unveiled its 2020 apportionment data in April. Missouri did not lose any congressional seats at a population of 6.1 million, but all eyes are on the state’s legislative maps after the redistricting process changed yet again last year.

In November, more than 1.3 million Missourians voted to repeal changes from 2018’s so-called Clean Missouri, which placed the maps in the hands of a nonpartisan state demographer. Last year’s changes reverted the system to a bipartisan commission to draw districts for the state Senate and House.

Pat Thomas, one of the governor’s statewide appointments, said it was an honor to be chosen for the position.

“I look forward to working with the other commissioners to drawing a map that represents the interest of Missourians,” Thomas told The Missouri Times.

Several redistricting reform advocates commented on the upcoming process, with some encouraging conferees to avoid gerrymandering and outside influences.

“We will be watching the upcoming hearings closely,” Benjamin Singer, executive director of Show Me Integrity, said. “In the past, map-making has been done in back rooms away from the public, and it was often difficult to see when maps were rigged or districts were gerrymandered to benefit specific politicians. With the tools and services to draw maps more available today, everyone will be able to evaluate plans as they are presented and considered.”

The commissions will hold their first meeting on Aug 10. They will have five months to submit a plan to the Secretary of State’s Office and six months to file a final statement.

Here are Parson’s appointments to the bipartisan commissions.

Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission

CD 1

Maryann Manion (R)

Farrakhan Shegog (D)

CD 2

Gary Grewe (R)

Nicole Greer (D)

CD 3

Jim Berberich (R)

Mike Frame (D)

CD 4

Lowell Pearson (R)

Kevin Rusnak (D)

CD 5

Kay Hoflander (R)

Andrea Flinders (D)

CD 6

Aaron Baker (R)

Joni Wickham (D)

CD 7

Chris Slinkard (R)

Randy Alberhasky (D)

CD 8

Leann Green (R)

Leamon Asher (D)

Statewide

Mark Ellinger (R)

Joseph S. Passanise (R)

Matt Dameron (D)

Susan Montee (D)

House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission

CD 1

Jerry Hunter (R)

Keena Smith (D)

CD 2

Matt Maher (R)

Harvey Ferdman (D)

CD 3

Jonathan Ratliff (R)

Mark Schaeperkoetter (D)

CD 4

Daniel Wilson (R)

Jason Ludwig (D)

CD 5

Vicki Riley (R)

Melissa Patterson Hazley (D)

CD 6

James Thomas III (R)

Penny Adams (D)

CD 7

Alan Griffin (R)

Laura Cox (D)

CD 8

Becky Leonard (R)

Michael Moroni (D)

Statewide

Pat Thomas (R)

Curtis Jared (R)

Rick Shang (D)

Kay Mills (D)