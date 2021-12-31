Capitol Briefs: MML’s Municipal Governance Institute certifies 25 local officials 

The Missouri Municipal League (MML) designated 25 local government leaders as MML Certified Municipal Officials through a training program in 2021.
Participants completed 16 credit hours in courses covering budgets, planning, zoning, and the state’s open meeting laws through the Municipal Governance Institute (MGI). Local officials and professional staff were invited to participate in the program, which was created under the supervision of MML’s board of directors.
“All MGI participants spend many hours over several years attending workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” MML Executive Director Richard Sheets said in a statement. “Earning the designation is a significant achievement, and I commend all participants for their dedication and motivation to become better informed and more effective municipal officials.”
This year’s recipients were:
- Raymore Council Member Sonja Abdelgawad
- Kimberling City Chief of Police Craig Alexander
- Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades
- Bellefontaine Neighbors Alderman James Carroll
- Kimberling City Clerk Laura Cather
- Dardenne Prairie Clerk and Treasurer Kimberlie Clark
- Sikeston City Clerk Rhonda Council
- Rich Hill City Clerk Casey Crews
- Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue
- Former St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker
- Bland Alderman Mark Farran
- Glendale Communications Officer Tina Flowers
- Edgerton Alderman Jesse Green
- Raymore Deputy City Clerk Erica Hill
- Morrisville Mayor Dustin Kessler
- Washington City Clerk Sherri Klekamp
- Aurora Council Member Jason Lewis
- Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber
- Branson Assistant City Administrator John Manning
- Raymore Administrative Assistant Brittney Parker
- St. Peters Alderman Gregg Sartorius,
- St. Clair Alderman Amanda Sikes
- Fulton Alderman Ballad Simmons
- Louisiana Mayor Kathy Smith
- Missouri LAGERS Education and Outreach Specialist Penny Thomas
Cameron Gerber studied journalism at Lincoln University. Prior to Lincoln, he earned an associate’s degree from State Fair Community College. Cameron is a native of Eldon, Missouri.
Contact Cameron at cameron@themissouritimes.com.