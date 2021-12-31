Capitol Briefs: MML’s Municipal Governance Institute certifies 25 local officials

The Missouri Municipal League (MML) designated 25 local government leaders as MML Certified Municipal Officials through a training program in 2021.

Participants completed 16 credit hours in courses covering budgets, planning, zoning, and the state’s open meeting laws through the Municipal Governance Institute (MGI). Local officials and professional staff were invited to participate in the program, which was created under the supervision of MML’s board of directors.

“All MGI participants spend many hours over several years attending workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” MML Executive Director Richard Sheets said in a statement. “Earning the designation is a significant achievement, and I commend all participants for their dedication and motivation to become better informed and more effective municipal officials.”

This year’s recipients were:

Raymore Council Member Sonja Abdelgawad

Kimberling City Chief of Police Craig Alexander

Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades

Bellefontaine Neighbors Alderman James Carroll

Kimberling City Clerk Laura Cather

Dardenne Prairie Clerk and Treasurer Kimberlie Clark

Sikeston City Clerk Rhonda Council

Rich Hill City Clerk Casey Crews

Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue

Former St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker

Bland Alderman Mark Farran

Glendale Communications Officer Tina Flowers

Edgerton Alderman Jesse Green

Raymore Deputy City Clerk Erica Hill

Morrisville Mayor Dustin Kessler

Washington City Clerk Sherri Klekamp

Aurora Council Member Jason Lewis

Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber

Branson Assistant City Administrator John Manning

Raymore Administrative Assistant Brittney Parker

St. Peters Alderman Gregg Sartorius,

St. Clair Alderman Amanda Sikes

Fulton Alderman Ballad Simmons

Louisiana Mayor Kathy Smith

Missouri LAGERS Education and Outreach Specialist Penny Thomas