 Press "Enter" to skip to content
MML photo

Capitol Briefs: MML’s Municipal Governance Institute certifies 25 local officials 

By Cameron Gerber on December 31, 2021
  

The Missouri Municipal League (MML) designated 25 local government leaders as MML Certified Municipal Officials through a training program in 2021. 

Participants completed 16 credit hours in courses covering budgets, planning, zoning, and the state’s open meeting laws through the Municipal Governance Institute (MGI). Local officials and professional staff were invited to participate in the program, which was created under the supervision of MML’s board of directors. 

“All MGI participants spend many hours over several years attending workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” MML Executive Director Richard Sheets said in a statement. “Earning the designation is a significant achievement, and I commend all participants for their dedication and motivation to become better informed and more effective municipal officials.”

This year’s recipients were:

  • Raymore Council Member Sonja Abdelgawad
  • Kimberling City Chief of Police Craig Alexander
  • Cameron City Clerk Shellie Blades
  • Bellefontaine Neighbors Alderman James Carroll
  • Kimberling City Clerk Laura Cather
  • Dardenne Prairie Clerk and Treasurer Kimberlie Clark 
  • Sikeston City Clerk Rhonda Council
  • Rich Hill City Clerk Casey Crews 
  • Glendale City Administrator Benjamin DeClue 
  • Former St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker
  • Bland Alderman Mark Farran
  • Glendale Communications Officer Tina Flowers
  • Edgerton Alderman Jesse Green
  • Raymore Deputy City Clerk Erica Hill 
  • Morrisville Mayor Dustin Kessler 
  • Washington City Clerk Sherri Klekamp
  • Aurora Council Member Jason Lewis
  • Kirksville City Manager Mari Macomber
  • Branson Assistant City Administrator John Manning
  • Raymore Administrative Assistant Brittney Parker
  • St. Peters Alderman Gregg Sartorius, 
  • St. Clair Alderman Amanda Sikes 
  • Fulton Alderman Ballad Simmons
  • Louisiana Mayor Kathy Smith 
  • Missouri LAGERS Education and Outreach Specialist Penny Thomas
More from AwardsMore posts in Awards »
More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from Central MissouriMore posts in Central Missouri »
More from EconomyMore posts in Economy »
More from EducationMore posts in Education »
More from Humanities and Emerging IssuesMore posts in Humanities and Emerging Issues »
More from Infrastructure and Public ServicesMore posts in Infrastructure and Public Services »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from North MissouriMore posts in North Missouri »
More from Southeast MissouriMore posts in Southeast Missouri »
More from Southwest MissouriMore posts in Southwest Missouri »