New Parson ad highlights longtime campaign aide

Gov. Mike Parson premiered a new video highlighting his longtime campaign treasurer, Rachel Lightfoot.

In the more than two-minute digital documentary, titled “There For Me,” Lightfoot told the story of her husband, Officer Brian Mabee, who was killed in the line of duty while working under then-Polk County Sheriff Parson in 1997. Lightfoot recalled Parson and his wife Teresa’s help with chores during her subsequent pregnancy.

“The governor and first lady have been there for me every step of the way,” Lightfoot said. “I have been with Mike since he began his career in public service. And I’m honored to stand with them today, and every day. They are my family.”

“Being governor hasn’t changed Mike Parson,” she continued. “With Mike, what you see is what you get. An honest, humble, hard worker, who doesn’t put himself above others and treats everyone the same. I know that Mike cares about Missouri and will never stop working for Missourians.”

Parson said Lightfoot has served as his campaign treasurer since his first campaign for the Missouri House.

Parson premiered the campaign spot at a roundtable event with the families of fallen law enforcement officers in St. Louis Wednesday. Family members shared stories about their experiences and remembered loved ones.

“We have one goal in mind: It’s to take care of one another,” Parson said. “I thank you all for sharing your stories. It was an honor and a privilege to be here today.”

The campaign said the video will air as part of a “substantial digital media buy” across Missouri.

Violent crime and law enforcement have been major focuses of the Republican incumbent this year. Parson called a special legislative session to combat violent crime over the summer, signing two bills into law to remove the residency requirement for St. Louis safety officers and establish the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.

Parson also praised Missouri’s law enforcement officers during last week’s gubernatorial debate.

“These guys are working their tail-ends off to keep Missouri safe,” Parson said. “The entire state is having a hard time hiring police officers — I want to help them do their jobs and put more officers on the streets.”

Parson will face Democratic challenger, Auditor Nicole Galloway, on Nov. 3.

As of September, Parson had nearly $2 million cash on hand. Galloway boasted more than $2.1 million in her war-chest.