Razer on track to join Senate next year

It was always a race that seemed safely his, but on Tuesday it became official: state Rep. Greg Razer secured the Democratic nomination for SD 7 with a landslide victory over former Rep. Michael Brown.

Brown couldn’t get his campaign off the ground and shake things up enough to prevent Razer from soon crossing the Capitol rotunda. By the end of Tuesday, Razer had garnered 69 percent of the vote.

No Republican filed to run for the Kansas City-area seat. The only other name on the November ballot will be the Green Party’s Nathan Kline.

SD 7 was left vacant early this year when Sen. Jason Holsman, who was term-limited, left the Missouri Legislature to join the Public Service Commission (PSC). The district encompasses southern Kansas City and cuts down through Grandview.

Razer announced his candidacy for the state Senate seat in November 2018. He’s served HD 25 since 2017 and pushed for the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act (MONA) while in the General Assembly. Prior to his work in the Capitol, Razer was the deputy regional director for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill for eight years.

Razer was the ranking minority member on the House Education Committee while serving on the Transportation and Ways and Means committees during the past regular legislative session.

Prior to the election, Razer reported having more than $77,000 cash on hand.