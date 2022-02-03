Sam Alexander endorsed by Michael Flynn in CD 7 race

Dr. Sam Alexander, a Republican congressional candidate in CD 7, has received the backing of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

“Dr. Sam will always put America first. His ‘Prescription for America’ agenda will restore America’s position as the leader of the free world by securing our borders, growing our economy, and stopping those seeking to destroy our country from within,” Flynn said in a statement provided by Alexander’s campaign.

Flynn, who has also endorsed former Gov. Eric Greitens in his bid for U.S. Senate, was former President Donald Trump’s controversial national security advisor for less than one month. He has repeated the unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen,” even recently suggesting COVID-19 was created to “steal an election.”

“I am honored to have the sole support of one of President Trump’s strongest supporters and one of our nation’s great war generals,” Alexander said. “General Flynn knows that we are the only outsider MAGA campaign being fueled by ‘we the people’ and not a slate of career politicians.”

Alexander is an emergency room physician who is running to replace Congressman Billy Long, a U.S. Senate contender, in the 7th district. Aside from his work as a doctor, Alexander has farms along the Gasconade River, near Fair Play, and near Eureka, Kansas.

Alexander faces primary opponents in state Sens. Eric Burlison and Mike Moon as well as former state Sen. Jay Wasson. He ended 2021 with more than $106,000 cash on hand.