Local veteran enters race for Central Missouri House seat

Missouri National Guard veteran Jim Schulte has announced his candidacy for outgoing Rep. Travis Fitzwater’s state house seat. With Fitzwater terming out, the 2022 ballot will feature an open house seat in the district for the first time in eight years. The district currently includes parts of Callaway and Cole counties. Jim Schulte is the first to announce his candidacy for the 2022 Republican primary race.

“I can no longer stand by and watch radical liberals tear down all that America stands for in their attempts to create a socialist state. Our country is becoming weak because of the Democrats’ inability to lead. President Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan is a slap in the face to all of those who have served in the U.S. military — especially those who worked to defend American interests in that region. We must send leaders back into government to reclaim the freedoms that are being lost day after day.”

As a 41-year veteran of the Army Reserves & National Guard, Schulte served two combat tours in Afghanistan and earned several honors including the Combat Infantry Badge, Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star Medal. In addition to military service, he was also a Missouri Highway Patrol officer and still remains active with the Cole County Sheriff’s Department. Today, Schulte owns and operates Sand Spring Shooting Academy and supports veterans by hosting turkey and deer hunts at his hunting lodge.

“I believe I was called to a life of service. I answered that call on the battlefield, in law enforcement, through the private sector, and now by running for office. I never pictured myself a politician — and I still don’t — but I’ve learned that if you want something done right, you have to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Complaining about bad decisions won’t fix them; electing better leaders will. That’s why I am running for state representative.”

When it comes to policy priorities, Schulte checks all the conservative boxes: pro-life, pro-Second Amentment, and pro-law enforcement. He pays special attention to issues concerning veterans and first responders. He also aligns himself with Republicans pushing for education reform across the state.

“I am a veteran and my wife is a registered nurse, so issues surrounding those men and women who serve our country are close to my heart. I want to ensure that we have adequate support in place for those who spend their lives defending and helping others, because there is nothing more honorable than that. Likewise, I want to see parents empowered to meet every child’s needs here in Missouri. It’s time to move beyond outdated one-size-fits-all programs and help students reach their full potential in the classroom.”

Jim and his wife, Janelle, have lived on a small farm in Callaway County for 19 years, where they raise Dexter cattle. They attend Trinity Lutheran Church and are regular volunteers. Their favorite pastime is spending time with their children and grandson.