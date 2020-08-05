Roberts, Mosley win St. Louis Senate primaries

Rep. Steve Roberts and Angela Mosley won the Democratic nominations for two St. Louis area Senate seats Tuesday.

Roberts beat St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green by 923 votes, coming in at 35 percent against her 32 percent. Michelle Sherod came in at 22 percent of the vote.

The race was labeled a toss-up by The Missouri Times ahead of the primary, with Roberts boasting a solid fundraising operation as well as a well-known name in the St. Louis community. Green started with a large base and similar name recognition but trailed behind both of her opponents in funds.

Sherod entered election day with the endorsement of outgoing Sen. Jamilah Nasheed.

Roberts has represented HD 77 in the Missouri House since 2016. He served as the ranking minority member on the Special Committee on Criminal Justice and is a member of the Missouri Bar as well as the federal bar for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Roberts is also the founder and former president of the St. Louis chapter of the National Black Prosecutor’s Association.

Green has served as a St. Louis alderwoman since 2014. Sherod is an attorney and had worked for former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill.

The race was for SD 5 where Nasheed is term-limited. The district covers part of northern St. Louis.

Roberts reported having more than $37,000 cash on hand going into the primary. Green reported over $21,000, and Sherod cited more than $27,000.

The contest for the Democratic nomination to replace term-limited Sen. Gina Walsh in SD 13 ended with Mosley beating state Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr. by 351 votes. Mosley ended Tuesday night with 41 percent of the vote while Pierson came in a close second at 40, and state Rep. Alan Green trailed at 18 percent.

Despite coming in with Walsh’s endorsement and a sizable cash advantage following a bout of COVID-19, Pierson narrowly lost the nomination.

Mosley comes from the prominent Walton family in St. Louis. Pierson has served HD 66 in the Missouri House since 2016 and works as a math teacher and pastor. Green has served HD 67 since 2014 and is the CEO of Green and Associates LLC.

Mosley reported more than $6,000 cash on hand prior to the primaries with Pierson reporting nearly $25,000 and Green coming in with more than $9,000.

Walsh served as the Senate minority leader.