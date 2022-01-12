Businesswoman Connie Leipard to run for Boone County presiding commissioner

Local business owner Connie Leipard has launched her campaign for Presiding Commissioner of Boone County. As the only Republican that has announced for the position, she will appear on the Republican primary ballot on August 2nd.

“When you run a business, you learn quickly that prioritizing your stakeholders is a key component to success,” stated Leipard. “Therefore, the leadership style I’ll bring to the Presiding Commissioner’s office will be listening to the needs, issues, and concerns of the citizens of Boone County and focusing on results that will benefit them. I’ll put people before politics and work for what’s best for all the people of Boone County, every day.”

Leipard is the owner of Quality Drywall Construction and served as past National President of the National Association of Women in Construction. In 2016, she was named Columbia Tribune’s Businesswoman of the Year. She is plugged into various field-related organizations such as The Builders’ Association Central Region and multiple industry workforce development committees. Given her decades of experience in construction, Leipard has a keen focus on infrastructure and broadband issues.

“We all depend on the infrastructure of Boone County: the water we drink, the roads and pavement we drive on, and the buildings we visit every day. It’s important that we invest in these essential services with strategies that work, while still being cost-effective. I know my way around these issues; I regularly work with construction contract documents, plans, and budgets. I can get to work on effective policies starting day one.”

Leipard’s passion for her community is illustrated through her service on multiple nonprofit boards and industry-related groups. Connie is serving her fourth year on the Boone County Children’s Services Board and is a current board member of the Central Missouri Subcontracting Enterprise/Giving Gardens. She also volunteers for the Great Rivers Council Boy Scouts.

Leipard has highlighted public safety and quality economic development as priorities of her campaign. As a longtime member of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, local community leaders are part of the vital network Connie has formed throughout her career.

“I will ensure that our first responders are fully equipped to do their jobs and keep our citizens safe. I am a strong advocate for creating quality jobs and supporting local businesses. That said, we cannot maintain a strong local economy without well trained, effective, and efficient public safety agencies. If we let criminal activity go unchecked our entire community suffers. These issues are inherently intertwined.”

Connie Leipard is a lifelong Missourian and has called Boone County home since 1971. She and her husband, Mike, began their local commercial drywall business in 1978.

“I have so much love for Boone County. I will do what I can to ensure we keep it a great place for future generations to live, learn and prosper. That’s why I’m running for Presiding Commissioner.”

Connie Leipard has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.