Coronavirus and the Capitol: How concerns, precautions are impacting state government

There has only been one confirmed case of a Missourian who tested positive for coronavirus, but still, concerns about the global pandemic have impacted state government — including shuttering some public areas.

State officials announced on March 7 a young woman in the St. Louis area, who had been studying abroad in Italy, came home and tested positive for coronavirus. The woman has been quarantined at home with her family in St. Louis County.

A second individual in Springfield has tested “presumptive positive” for the disease, officials said Thursday evening. Both cases are travel-related.

The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has opened a public hotline that will be operated by medical professionals around the clock seven days a week. The hotline number is 877-435-8411.

Here’s a running look at how coronavirus concerns and precautions are impacting state and local governments and more. (This will be regularly updated.)

State Senate

The state Senate adjourned Thursday and will not be in regular session next week. The legislative spring break is scheduled for the following week — giving senators and their staff at least a two-week hiatus from the Capitol.

“A number of our members, staff, and their families fall into populations that are at greater risk due to the coronavirus,” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said in a statement. “We asked legislators if there was anything so pressing that it required us to be here now, while it is unclear what kind of viral exposure we may have already had, and the answer was ‘no.’ As a result, we will be pausing nonessential legislative activity in order to protect the people who work in the Capitol and to ensure we will have a quorum when we return from break to complete the budget.”

As of now, the Senate is on track to come back following the spring break, but leadership could change the schedule, sources have said.

State House

The House will have a technical session Monday and Tuesday next week. As any House committee can meet during a technical session, the Budget Committee is slated to convene throughout next week in an attempt to get a budget proposal together quickly.

The House already announced some public areas, including the Chamber and Lounge, are closed to the public for the time being.

Department of Corrections

The Department of Corrections has suspended visits to offenders for the next 30 days at all facilities. However, attorneys will still be permitted to schedule visits through the deputy warden or warden’s office at each facility.

“While we recognize that visiting is an essential part of rehabilitation, the department must protect the health and wellness of all who live in, work in, and visit state prisons,” the department said in an email.

Department of Transportation

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) canceled an open house public hearing on the I-270 North Project scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the St. Louis Community College-Florissant Valley.

Department of Conservation

The 2020 Missouri National Archery in Schools Program (MoNASP) State Tournament has been changed to a virtual event, the Department of Conservation and Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation said. The tournament had been scheduled for March 19-21 in Branson but participants will now compete at local schools and teams will submit their scores.

Nursing homes/DHSS

DHSS has instructed nursing facilities to limit or restrict visitations to protect the health of residents. It has provided guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) which include:

Facilities should actively screen and restrict visitation by those who meet the following criteria:

Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. In the last 14 days, has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID- 19, or under investigation for COVID-19, or are ill with respiratory illness. International travel within the last 14 days to countries with sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html Residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring.



For those individuals that do not meet the above criteria, facilities can allow entry but may require visitors to use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as facemask.

Attorney General’s Office

While the Attorney General’s Office is continuing with operations as normal, an all-staff email Thursday from first assistant Attorney General Tom Albus encouraged employees to stop shaking hands and sharing food while at work. The email also instructed employees to remain home if they or a household member is sick and schedule teleconferences instead of in-person meetings.

Kansas City

Mayor Quinton Lucas has declared a state of emergency in Kansas City for an initial period of 21 days. The proclamation means events with more than 1,000 people must be canceled or postponed.

State Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove had a job fair and training event scheduled for March 28 that she has canceled in light of the state of emergency.

Special Olympics Missouri

The Special Olympics Missouri has suspended all sports trainings, practices, competitions, and other activities involving its athletes through March 31. The organization said it would re-evaluate at the end of the month.