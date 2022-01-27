Jay Wasson reports fundraising haul of $830K+ in 1st quarter of campaign

During the first fundraising quarter of his congressional campaign, former Sen. Jay Wasson brought in more than $830,000.

Wasson ended the quarter with $803,091 cash on hand, according to his fourth-quarter Federal Election Commission (FEC) form provided to The Missouri Times.

“These are just the beginning of the resources we will employ to help deliver Jay’s conservative message to voters,” Mavis Busiek, Wasson’s campaign manager, said. “This outstanding level of support for the Wasson campaign is historic.”

Wasson served multiple terms in the Missouri House and Senate, representing Christian and Greene counties in the upper chamber where he was known for his conservative leadership. An Ozarks native, Wasson now serves on the Missouri State University board of governors.

The Afghanistan withdrawal that killed several U.S. troops and a large federal spending bill were the catalysts for Wasson’s decision to jump into the GOP primary for the 7th congressional district last year.

Wasson said 90 percent of his fundraising haul came from people in the Ozarks area. He has also put $500,000 of his own money into the race.

“They, like so many others, know there’s lots that needs fixing in Washington. That’s why I’m running for Congress,” Wasson said.

“America has been hijacked by folks who have lost their minds. It’s critical now that we have a leader in Congress committed to constitutional government, fiscal restraint, faith, national and border security, personal freedom, and responsibility,” he said.

Wasson has a background in real estate development, particularly in commercial development. It was that experience that made him particularly interested in economic development issues in the General Assembly, Wasson previously told The Missouri Times. He also said that background has prepared him for Congress since he’s had to deal with government regulation.

Republican Sens. Eric Burlison and Mike Moon as well as Dr. Sam Alexander have launched bids for the seat to replace Congressman Billy Long, who is running for U.S. Senate.