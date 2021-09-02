Nick Knoth launches bid for Boone County presiding commissioner

Columbia resident Nick Knoth threw his hat into the ring to be the next Boone County presiding commissioner Wednesday.

Knoth pointed to infrastructure, quality of life, and economic development as three of his top priorities. Knoth served as director of government affairs for the Columbia Chamber of Commerce for more than two years before working as the chief community engagement and planning officer for the Department of Economic Development.

“My professional and personal experiences have led me to understand how important it is to have leaders in Boone County who deliver results that help parents provide for their children, keep our neighbors out of a jail cell, and support a safe and prosperous environment for all who wish to call Boone County home,” Knoth said.

”I understand how impactful local government can be when it comes to bringing good-paying jobs to our community and supporting workforce development efforts that make it possible to get those jobs,” he continued. “Boone Countians can count on me to focus on getting things done that support a vibrant local economy and community.”

Knoth also serves on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia and the MU Extension Council of Boone County and volunteers with the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri. He has led regional coalitions and advocacy efforts, including the Columbia Community Partnership and Mid-Missouri I-70 Task Force

Knoth garnered the support of former Columbia Mayor Mary Anne McCollum, who praised his dedication to public service over the years.

“His past experience, including his ability to form partnerships with diverse interest groups, will serve him well as presiding commissioner,” she said. “He will keep Boone County moving forward.”

Knoth is running to replace Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill, who announced he would be forgoing re-election Wednesday. Atwill began his tenure with the commission in 2011 and will leave office in December 2022.