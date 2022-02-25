Nixa businessman Bob Titus announces bid for state representative

Local business owner Bob Titus has announced his campaign for state representative. Running for the new District 139, this area includes the western portion of Christian County. Bob Titus is running as a Republican and will appear on the August primary ballot.

“Our community has seen what happens when you elect leaders who claim to be conservative but then buckle under pressure when it really counts,” Titus remarked. “I’m running as a real Republican, not a RINO. I will always defend your rights in the capitol and will stand up to the intimidation tactics of the radical left.”

Titus is a longtime Christian County resident and has been the owner of his family business, American Family Insurance, for almost 30 years. This background has given him a direct understanding of the hardships facing many local businesses today. While other candidates may talk about the economic impact government mandates have had, Titus has experienced them firsthand.

“I know what it’s like to be told by government bureaucrats, ‘if you don’t follow all these new mandates, we will shut you down.’ But, then when you do follow them, you’re going to see a drastic drop in your bottom line. It’s unacceptable that we have allowed our checks and balances to get so washed away in the name of ‘safety.’ I know small businesses are hurting and they are being bullied by out-of-touch liberals. I will be their voice and fight for them, not against them—guaranteed.”

Bob and his wife, Tammy, are the proud parents of 10 children and grandparents to a multitude of grandchildren. With his eyes set on their future, Titus has made the topics of education, pro-life policies, and censorship major cornerstones of his campaign. Restoring power to the people is a highlighted theme that encompases all his legislative priorities.

“I cannot lie: the future our children will inherit isn’t looking too grand at the moment. With gun-grabbing Biden bumbling around in the White House and socialist cronies running D.C., I am more determined than ever before to ensure my children and their children will have the same opportunities and freedoms that we have been so blessed to enjoy here in Missouri. That’s why I’m running for state representative: to defend our constitutional rights, to stop big tech’s assault on our free speech, to defend life in all its stages, and to get political propaganda out of our schools. It’s time for real conservatives to stand up and say NO to the Marxism that is creeping into our lives.”

Bob Titus holds an accounting degree from Missouri State University and attends Summit Church in Rogersville. He has hired Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.