Capitol Briefs: Warren County chosen for new beef facility with $1B economic impact

Warren County is tentatively the new home to a state-of-the-art beef processing facility from American Foods Group (AFG), bringing a $1 billion economic impact if fully approved.

If final approval is granted, AFG would invest $450 million in the region for the project, with 1,300 employees earning an estimated combined $80 million annual payroll. State and county officials are evaluating strategies to facilitate the new development and AFG’s investment, with a final agreement expected early next year.

“Missouri is able to compete for projects of this magnitude because of our strong agriculture community and business-friendly economy,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I know how beneficial having a company like American Foods Group in Warren County will be for Missouri’s farmers and consumers. We are excited that Missouri is the planned location and remain committed to supporting the company as this project continues to develop in our state.”

Warren County, the Greater Warren County Economic Development Council, Greater St. Louis Inc., and Missouri Partnership worked with AFG to determine the best location for the new facility in the spring.

The STL 2030 Jobs Plan , a roadmap for local economic growth published by Greater St. Louis Inc., found 50 percent of U.S. crop and livestock production takes place within 500 miles of the St. Louis region.

AFG is the fifth-largest beef processing company in the country, employing more than 4,500 workers. It ships more than 5 million pounds of beef a day, according to its website.