Attorney Kyle Haubrich running for HD 113

Imperial-based health care regulatory compliance lawyer Kyle Haubrich is making a bid to replace term-limited Rep. Dan Shaul in 2022.

Haubrich said he had been involved in political campaigns since he was a teenager. After taking time to test the waters and raise more than $15,000 from friends, family, and local conservative groups, the Republican hopeful felt he had the support to make a go at the statehouse.

“I’m committed to fighting for quality education and economic opportunity so our children can grow up and find meaningful employment in the state we love,” Haubrich said. “For too long, Missourians have lost jobs to Kansas, Arkansas, and other border states. I support cutting the government red tape keeping our small businesses from thriving and will support businesses and families in the wake of the COVID economic recovery.”

Haubrich’s policy positions include opposing abortion and attempts to defund the police, supporting the Second Amendment, and reworking the state’s tax code to abolish parts of the personal property tax. A major focus of his would carry over from his current occupation; Haubrich said he spent years combatting increased health care costs due to governmental policies and hoped to continue the fight as a lawmaker. He also pointed to local health mandates in the wake of the pandemic.

“I believe that out-of-control government regulation is killing our small businesses and driving up costs on our families,” he said. “I strongly support legislation to restrict out-of-control government bureaucracies and boards that have recently implemented endless mandates and restrictions without any voter oversight.”

Shaul — who represents the district comprising parts of Arnold, Barnhart, Imperial, Jefferson, and Kimmswick counties — is making his own 2022 election bid for the SD 22 seat held by term-limited Sen. Paul Wieland. Shaul has also been a vocal opponent of government shutdowns throughout the pandemic.

Fellow House Republican Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced her own campaign for the Senate district earlier this year.