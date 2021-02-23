Capitol Briefs: Legislative Black Caucus seeks info on COVID vaccine plan for Missouri’s Black communities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) Chair Ashley Bland Manlove requested information from the Parson administration about its plan to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Black residents in Missouri.

Bland Manlove said government actions like the vaccine distribution have a tendency to “leave Black citizens behind.”

“Given the data, Missouri has already fallen behind on vaccine distribution to Black populations,” Bland Manlove said. “Director [Randall] Williams, Deputy Chief of Staff [Robert] Knodell, and the other members of the vaccine distribution team in the Parson administration have not inspired confidence, to say the least. We need answers now.”

In a recent study, the Kaiser Family Foundation found a “ largely consistent pattern ” of Black and Hispanic people receiving smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases and deaths and compared to their shares of the total population in 34 states — including Missouri.

Bland Manlove invited DHSS Director Randall Williams and Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff, Robert Knodell, to speak to the MLBC and answer questions on the COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

To date, Missouri has recorded 1,046,575 vaccine shots, according to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.