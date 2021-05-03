Freshmen to Watch: Terry Thompson

The Missouri Times is speaking to new lawmakers this session. Get to know more of the “Freshmen to Watch” here.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — At just 20 years old, Rep. Terry Thompson was the youngest member of the Lexington Rotary Club.

Thompson eventually became president of the club and has taken its motto — “all about service above self” — to heart. He has a decades-long career in banking, having started as a bookkeeper and rising to an executive.

“Banking has taught me that you have to be an extremely good listener, you have to look at how to help that individual, and you have to give them as many opportunities as possible,” Thompson, a Republican, told The Missouri Times.

Thompson represents HD 53, which includes Lafayette County and parts of Jackson and Johnson counties, and has lived in his district his whole life. He won the general election for HD 53 by leaps and bounds with nearly 67 percent of the votes.

Thompson said his district is unique in that while it is a rural agriculture community, it is close enough to Kansas City that people can still commute for work. He serves on the Agriculture Policy, Financial Institutions, and Workforce Development committees.

Thompson wants his constituents and fellow lawmakers to know that he is very humbled and honored to be serving in the statehouse. Thompson said that while he might not always vote the way everybody wants him to, he would be happy to explain the reasoning behind his vote.

“I will strive to remember my job is to make sure that the community, the constituents, have a voice here,” Thompson said.

Thompson filed two bills — both related to banking and rolled into one. HB 928 was referred to a Senate committee last week.

“My bills are non-controversial, and the bills are to help the commercial finance operate more efficiently and just update policies,” Thompson said.

In his free time, Thompson enjoys spending time with his family and his new grandchild. Thompson also enjoys sports and is a season ticket holder for the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals.