 Press "Enter" to skip to content
pro-life

Hundreds of pro-life supporters assemble at Capitol for Midwest March for Life

By Cameron Gerber on April 14, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of pro-life ralliers gathered on the Capitol grounds for the Midwest March for Life Wednesday morning. 

Demonstrators marched around downtown Jefferson City before returning to the South Lawn to engage with speakers. Jeanne Mancini, president of the national March for Life, said it was among the group’s first marches open to participants since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

“I think it was a very special day for Missouri and for the rest of the country,” Mancini told The Missouri Times. “There’s so much happening, particularly in Missouri, with regards to lessening abortion clinics, and a lot happening nationally as well.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of the national March for Life, said Wednesday’s event was important for Missouri and for the country. (THE MISSOURI TIMES/CAMERON GERBER)

Mancini noted U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner’s efforts to progress the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act through the U.S. House. She said Missouri was a leader in the pro-life movement, both on the local level and on Capitol Hill.

“Often what we see is that a bill passed on the state level will eventually get passed at the national level,” she said. “When there is grassroots support, the national legislators listen to that. Events like today and people being involved on a grassroots level is critical, not only for the state but nationally.” 

Eric Scheidler of the Pro-Life Action League awarded the Statesman of the Decade Award to Gov. Mike Parson, who thanked him via a pre-recorded message during Wednesday’s event. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft were also presented with Patriot for Life Awards with Sen. Bob Onder receiving a Statesman for Life award. Ashcroft, along with several other speakers, made mention of the new presidential administration in his address. 

“We’ve had a change of leadership in D.C., and that is not hopeful for us,” Ashcroft said. “But it wasn’t hopeful in 1973 when the United States Supreme Court said life in the womb had no value if the mother decided to terminate — but we are about the work of God Almighty because every life is created in the image of God. Don’t let the storm clouds sway you… Missouri is the Missouri miracle, and we can do it for the rest of the country.”

Other speakers included leadership from Missouri Right to Life, the Missouri Baptist Convention, and Students for Life. 

According to organizer Kathy Forck, abortions in Missouri decreased to 39 in 2020 from an annual high exceeding 11,000. Missouri has one active abortion clinic.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More from Capitol CultureMore posts in Capitol Culture »
More from CongressMore posts in Congress »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from GovernorMore posts in Governor »
More from HealthMore posts in Health »
More from Humanities and Emerging IssuesMore posts in Humanities and Emerging Issues »
More from Jefferson CityMore posts in Jefferson City »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from Lt. GovernorMore posts in Lt. Governor »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Photo GalleryMore posts in Photo Gallery »
More from PolicyMore posts in Policy »
More from Public Safety and HealthMore posts in Public Safety and Health »
More from Secretary of StateMore posts in Secretary of State »
More from SenateMore posts in Senate »
More from U.S. House of RepresentativesMore posts in U.S. House of Representatives »