Redistricting Rumble: Senate begins marathon debate on congressional maps

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Senate’s anticipated contentious debate on congressional redistricting is officially underway — with a long night expected.

HB 2117, which was amended during a Senate hearing in late January to include an emergency clause, was brought to the floor shortly after 5 p.m.

Supporters of that map say it favors Republicans with six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats. But conservative detractors accuse it of being a “Biden/Pelosi map” and are holding out for a 7-1 version.

Republican Sen. Mike Cierpiot pushed back on the “Biden/Pelosi map” narrative, noting House Democrats had rejected that proposal. He also said Republicans should be “careful” with drawing a 7-1 map that could be detrimental to the GOP in the future.

Cierpiot said “most importantly,” senators should draw a “sustainable” map.

Debate on the map has been ongoing for nearly 12 hours. A 3 a.m. motion from Sen. Bob Onder to adjourn sine die was shot down in a 1-25 vote.

Up now is an amendment from Sen. Steven Roberts making minor changes to the 1st and 2nd congressional districts. It makes CD 1 go more northwest to include more minority populations as it is a minority-majority district protected by the Voting Rights Act (VRA).

Sen. Eric Burlison, a Conservative Caucus member, is holding the floor.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, who sponsored the underlying map, said CD 1 is already in compliance with the VRA, and these changes could be detrimental to CD 2 — which is now represented by a Republican.

While the redistricting debate started off with a fuller than normal Senate gallery — both in the public side and press area — much of the audience had thinned out by 9 p.m.

7-1 map defeated

An amendment from Sen. Bill Eigel, a Conservative Caucus member, would have redrawn the map to favor Republicans with seven districts.

It failed in an 8-24 vote. Aside from Eigel, only Sens. Rick Brattin, Eric Burlison, Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig, Mike Moon, Bob Onder, and Paul Wieland voted for it.

Here a look at the 7-1 version Sen. @BillEigel has proposed. It keeps St. Charles County together and splits Kansas City into two districts.#Moleg pic.twitter.com/a5ZmsN19FH — Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn) February 7, 2022

