Redistricting Rumble: Senate begins marathon debate on congressional maps

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Senate’s anticipated contentious debate on congressional redistricting is officially underway — with a long night expected.
HB 2117, which was amended during a Senate hearing in late January to include an emergency clause, was brought to the floor shortly after 5 p.m.
Supporters of that map say it favors Republicans with six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats. But conservative detractors accuse it of being a “Biden/Pelosi map” and are holding out for a 7-1 version.
Republican Sen. Mike Cierpiot pushed back on the “Biden/Pelosi map” narrative, noting House Democrats had rejected that proposal. He also said Republicans should be “careful” with drawing a 7-1 map that could be detrimental to the GOP in the future.
Cierpiot said “most importantly,” senators should draw a “sustainable” map.
So what’s happening now?
Keep checking back here for an updated look at the floor debate.
Debate on the map has been ongoing for nearly 12 hours. A 3 a.m. motion from Sen. Bob Onder to adjourn sine die was shot down in a 1-25 vote.
Up now is an amendment from Sen. Steven Roberts making minor changes to the 1st and 2nd congressional districts. It makes CD 1 go more northwest to include more minority populations as it is a minority-majority district protected by the Voting Rights Act (VRA).
Sen. Eric Burlison, a Conservative Caucus member, is holding the floor.
Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, who sponsored the underlying map, said CD 1 is already in compliance with the VRA, and these changes could be detrimental to CD 2 — which is now represented by a Republican.
While the redistricting debate started off with a fuller than normal Senate gallery — both in the public side and press area — much of the audience had thinned out by 9 p.m.
7-1 map defeated
An amendment from Sen. Bill Eigel, a Conservative Caucus member, would have redrawn the map to favor Republicans with seven districts.
It failed in an 8-24 vote. Aside from Eigel, only Sens. Rick Brattin, Eric Burlison, Denny Hoskins, Andrew Koenig, Mike Moon, Bob Onder, and Paul Wieland voted for it.
Here a look at the 7-1 version Sen. @BillEigel has proposed. It keeps St. Charles County together and splits Kansas City into two districts.#Moleg pic.twitter.com/a5ZmsN19FH
— Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn) February 7, 2022
This story was originally published on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.