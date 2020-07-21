Senate tipsheet: July 2020

As we enter the home stretch of the primary elections, some of the races are evolving. The cycle starts with a 24-10 Republican Senate, with the top General Election race being SD 15. There’s also the potential for competitive races in SD 1 and SD 10 for a range of outcomes from 25-9 Republican majority to a 22-12 Republican majority with a more likely outcome of a 23 or 24 to 10 or 11 GOP majority.

The races we have moved for this tipsheet are SD 15 from LEAN REPUBLICAN to TOSS UP; SD 9 from LEAN WASHINGTON TO SAFE WASHINGTON; SD 23 from SAFE EIGEL to LIKELY EIGEL; and SD 3 from LEAN SCISM to TOSS UP based on race trends, a huge dark money check dropped in SD 23, and the CL PAC getting involved in SD 3, among other factors.

However, the more compelling story for the primaries is a Conservative Caucus of 6 of the 24 Republican members that could grow. The Conservative Caucus is a new innovation in Missouri politics, and it’s hard to know exactly who will join it — and that includes whether returning members would attach themselves to it.

You can figure that 5 of the 6 current members are returning, and Senator Andrew Koenig is at worst a 50/50 bet. Rep. Mike Moon and former Rep. Rick Brattin seem very likely to join should they win, growing its ranks to 8. Josh Barrett in SD 3 would be a likely member, as would Eddy Justice in SD 25. However, their election chances aren’t the same as the prior two. Rep. Holly Rehder and Rep. Robert Ross are both either leading or in races where they could likely win, and it’s not clear as to whether they would join, but it’s certainly possible.

Two weeks out, it seems clear that the Conservative Caucus could go from 6 to as many as 12, but could also go from 6 to 5 if everything on its board doesn’t turn out. We think it’s more likely the Conservative Caucus grows to 8 members, leading to more intrigue in the Senate next session.

Contested seats in 2020: 17



#1 SD 27 (R+16.4) Sen. Wayne Wallingford is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

The top race is still Rep. Holly Rehder versus Rep. Kathy Swan. Rehder got out of the gate early attacking Swan, and by most polling, made the race razer tight or built up a lead.

We have seen polls out there that go from Swan up slightly out of the margin to one poll showing Rehder up more than 20 points.

Swan has booked substantially more television time for the final two weeks — and keep in mind PACs pay substantially higher rates for TV time then candidate committees.

This race will be as nasty as any in Missouri the last two weeks, and it probably comes down to the same question that it did at filing: Can Rehder cut her margin of loss in Cape Girardeau County enough to allow her to win the rest of the district and carry the race?

(R) Rep. Holly Rehder

Contributions this quarter: $29,535.06

Cash on hand: $60,478.52

PAC: Holly PAC

Cash on hand: $62,861

(R) Rep. Kathy Swan

Contributions this quarter: $51,176.09

Cash on hand: $146,444.27

#2 SD 31 (R+6.2) Sen. Ed Emery is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LEAN BONDON

This has been a wild race in Cass County that has lived up to the billing as the No. 2 race from the start of the cycle. Rep. Jack Bondon has raised his own money for most of the cycle until a $100,000 check came to his PAC from the Carpenters.

Former Rep. Rick Brattin is the current Cass County auditor and has the advantage of having just run countywide. His campaign is very reliant on CL PAC to fund his PAC. He did get a boost when Missouri Right to Life gave him the exclusive endorsement and then doubled down by going on a district-wide tour touting his candidacy. Senator Ed Emery is helping him — and in a tight race where every advantage helps.

This is a close race where it will all come down to turnout in the Kansas City suburbs in northern Cass County. We are gonna stick with a lean Bondon, but if we had to pick a race that is the closest on election night we would pick SD 31.

(R) Rep. Jack Bondon

Contributions this quarter: $40,518

Cash on hand: $217,888.41

PAC: Western Missouri Leadership

Cash on hand: $34,056.99

(R) Fmr. Rep Rick Brattin

Contributions this quarter: $17,618.82

Cash on hand: $13,291.63

PAC: The Brattin Brigade PAC

Cash on hand: $11,455.95

#3 SD 33 (R+15.7) Sen. Mike Cunningham is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LEAN ROSS

Rep. Robert Ross was out early with mail attacking his opponents and has built up a lead in the race. We have had this race leaning toward Ross all along, and the numbers are bearing that out. Rep. Karla Eslinger has a large amount on hand and received large checks from conservation backers Don Bedell and Howard Wood, but no one has seen any six-figure attacks on Ross that was rumored in the spring.

Former Rep. Van Kelly has been maintaining his base of support and probably needs Eslinger to spend the money she lent her campaign to bring down Ross for him to win.

As of now, we are sticking with the race as leaning Ross, but it’s certainly not over.

(R) Rep. Robert Ross

Contributions this quarter: $51,317.01

Cash on hand: $174,664.44

PAC: Team Robert

Cash on hand: $71,205.00

(R) Former Rep. Van Kelly

Contributions this quarter: $18,919.35

Cash on hand: $45,489.25

(R) Rep. Karla Eslinger

Contributions this quarter: $16,651.10

Cash on hand: $159,010.95

(D) Tammy Harty

Contributions this quarter: $704

Cash on hand: $3,389

#4 SD 29 (R+19.9) Sen. David Sater is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

Many people thought this would be a more brutal race than it was. Rep. Mike Moon has raised very little money on his own and is pretty exclusively relying on the CL PAC to fund his campaign. He started with the lead, but David Cole has been shrinking that lead for several weeks.

The Republican electorate that turns out will probably decide this. If your more traditional southwest Missouri Republicans turn out, then Cole can win. If it’s more evangelical, hardcore, angrier voters, then Moon will win. We get the sense that Moon is leading, but we’re keeping it a toss up because Cole is showing some signs of tightening the race.

(R) David Cole

Contributions this quarter: $41,854

Cash on hand: $135,320.66

PAC: Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC

Cash on hand: $33,445

(R) Rep. Mike Moon

Contributions this quarter: $22,001.60

Cash on hand: $30,851.82

PAC: Table Rock Conservative PAC

Cash on hand: $78,850.77

#5 SD 25 (R+11.4) Sen. Doug Libla is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

This race began with most people figuring Rep. Jeff Shawan’s cash advantage would position him as the top candidate out of the western part of the district with Eddy Justice and Steve Cookson draining his support, making Jason Bean the favorite.

However, Justice came out of the gate early and very aggressive with some haymaker attacks. While most of them are untrue, they have clearly connected with Bootheel voters as Justice has gone from third to — depending on the poll — vying for first. The question is where he will have enough money to finish the campaign as now both Bean and Shawan will be attacking him.

Shawan has, for the most part, saved his money until now and has to spend some of that attacking Justice. He always needed a decent margin in Butler County and to make a strong showing in Stoddard County to win. His chances likely hinge on the response to Justice’s attacks.

Cookson has hustled the district with a strong sign presence. His path is likely a strong showing in north Stoddard County, where his family is from, and his old district in Carter, and then benefit from Shawan and Justice hitting each other in Butler County.

Bean has thus far been able to sit back and watch Justice attack Shawan, but in recent days Justice has begun attacking Bean alone. And Bean is returning fire as well now. From the start, he needed the three Butler County candidates to divide that vote and just hold his Cootheel farm area to win. While any four-way race is volatile, if Justice and Shawan continue attacking each other, he can hold his base and should have the best odds on Election Day.

(R) Rep. Jeff Shawan

Contributions this quarter: $7,497.20

Cash on hand: $162,796.46

PAC: Conservative Future Fund

Cash on hand: $31,982.51

(R) Eddy Justice

Contributions this quarter: $5,900.00

Cash on hand: $103,244.87

PAC: Justice for All

Cash on hand: $8,961.31

(R) Former Rep. Steve Cookson

Contributions this quarter: $11,425.00

Cash on hand: $82,025.09

(R) Jason Bean

Contributions this quarter: $61,900.00

Cash on hand: $115,514.78

#6 SD 5 (D+39.9) Sen. Jamilah Nasheed is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: TOSS UP

The race to replace Senator Jamilah Nasheed was wild eight years ago, and it’s a donnybrook again with the open-seat race. Rep. Steven Roberts is running the most aggressive and solidly traditional campaign with the most funding. He has also innovated in the COVID-19 world, arranging tests for constituents. Michelle Sherod has the support of Nasheed and is well-positioned to cut into some of Roberts’ traditional support. Alderwoman Megan Green has the largest grassroots network of anyone running. There is no doubt that she would have had the largest door-to-door operation with the most committed volunteers. However, with COVID-19 in St. Louis, a door-to-door effort is severely hamstrung. If Green underperforms in the primary, that will be what many point to as the reason.

This race will be almost impossible to call as no one really knows who will turn out in St. Louis in three weeks. If you had to guess who has the advantage in that scenario, it could be Roberts’ campaign organizational skill getting his voters to the polls.

(D) Rep. Steven Roberts

Contributions this quarter: $36,770

Cash on hand: $83,146.37

(D) Alderwoman Megan Green

Contributions this quarter: $51,526.73

Cash on hand: $54,121.40

(D) Michelle Sherod

Contributions this election: $28,964.68

Cash on hand: $31,153.76

#7 SD 3 (R+4.1) Sen. Gary Romine was term-limited prior to receiving an appointment.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: TOSS UP

SD 3 went from a cakewalk for Kent Scism when filing opened to a much tougher race by the time filing closed as he had two candidates file in between. In St. Francois County, Josh Barrett has been pretty exclusively harassing him, trying to get votes in his home county that he was probably counting on. And Rep. Elaine Gannon is a serious threat who hails from the Jefferson County part of the district.

Gannon has the support of several area legislators. Her husband is the Jefferson County Executive and his family used to represent Ste. Genevieve County. She is from north St. Francois County and her brother is on the Farmington School Board. Up to now, her husband Rich has been a very popular county executive. However, a wildcard may be if Jefferson County imposes a mask ordinance. Keep in mind north JeffCo around Arnold, Imperial, etc. is really just an extension of south St. Louis County. While southern JeffCo — Festus, Desoto, etc. — has more in common with Butler County than Arnold. It’s easy to see folks in Imperial walking around the Arnold Dierbergs smiling under their mandatory masks, but it’s very hard to see anyone at the Festus Elks Lodge smiling while trying to drink a Natty Light while wearing a surgical mask.

Gannon is well poised to take this race if she gets an injection of money, but that is a lot of candidates. However, she has gotten the money with over $100,000 hitting her PAC since the first of the month.

Barrett is a veteran who is running a spirited campaign but has baggage. From sign controversies to unpaid tax bills to the fact that as of writing this he still hasn’t filed his quarterly report, there are places for Scism to respond to his attacks. He is currently pretty much exclusively funded by the CL PAC with $125,000 going to his Patriot PAC.

Scism has nearly 100 percent name ID everywhere except parts of Jefferson County in SD 3 and has the type of profile that Barklage has elected to the Senate many times before: didn’t serve in the House, local businessman with a good community profile, can raise money. Think Schmitt, Clemens, Cauthorn, Lamping, Libla, Romine, and we could go on.

Seems like the Barrett path is pretty narrow: If he polls high enough, Scism starts hitting him, which he has.

The Gannon path is she pulls in another large check, the mask blowback doesn’t fall on her husband or her, and she runs strong everywhere while Barrett pulls Scism down far enough in Farmington for her to win. She has the momentum right now, but the attack pieces are in the mail as I type this.

Scism needs to win St. Francois County — as he should — and run a strong second in Jefferson County, keeping Barrett from picking his pocket at home.

With all of those variables and since both of his opponents have taken in $100,000 each in the last two weeks, we are putting this as a toss up, but the momentum is with Gannon.

(R) Kent Scism

Contributions this quarter: $8,414.38

Cash on hand: $220,484.39

PAC: Keep Missouri Great

Cash on hand: $30,425.91

(R) Rep. Elaine Gannon

Contributions this quarter: $45806.80

Cash on hand: $25,742.93

PAC: Six County PAC

Cash on hand: $120,100

(R) Josh Barrett

Contributions this quarter: No reports filed.

Cash on hand: No reports filed.

PAC: Patriot PAC

Cash on hand: $25,000.00

#8 SD 13 (D+27.5) Sen. Gina Walsh is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: LEAN PIERSON JR.

This race has been harder to read than most. Rep. Tommy Pierson has the support of outgoing Senator Gina Walsh, the huge money advantage, and is the favorite. However, Rep. Alan Green is a pro and will get a chunk of votes with that chunk likely to be mostly of votes that would have gone to Pierson.

The Walton machine is real and will run a good campaign. Angela Mosley, although the underdog, could win this race, and it could come down to how hard Pierson works it and how many votes Green gets. Mosley needs a lot of things to go right for her to win, but it’s possible.

Three weeks out bet on Pierson.

(D) Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr.

Contributions this quarter: $27,081.00

Cash on hand: $70,236.97

(D) Rep. Alan Green

Contributions this quarter: $1,300.00

Cash on hand: $9,137.62

(D) Angela Mosley

Contributions this quarter: $7931.41

Cash on hand: $5,653.99

#9 SD 23 (R+3.3) Sen. Bill Eigel is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: LIKELY EIGEL

This was a nuisance primary for the spring and early summer. Then, a $390,000 dark money bomb hit, and all the eyebrows were raised. I’m not buying that Senator Bill Eigel is in real jeopardy, but any race that gets that kind of money dropped in it isn’t as safe as it was before. It’s hard to see that Eigel will be the first state senator I can remember to lose a primary when it’s still hard for Eric Wulff to get to his right. The likely outcome is that Eigel wins by a tighter margin that people assumed before the money cavalry showed up, but he still wins by a double-digit margin. The fact that some of that money is showing up in SD 25 is proof that the donors who put it in agree with that take. However, that kind of money probably makes Eigel keep more of his money in St. Charles and less in Cassville and Cass County because another contribution of that size could change the dynamic.

(R) Senator Bill Eigel

Contributions this quarter: $22,300

Cash on hand: $108,325.12

PAC: Believe in Life and Liberty (BILL)

Cash on hand: $438,751.56

(R) Eric Wulff

Contributions this quarter: $3,830

Cash on hand: $3,446.01

(D) Richard Orr

Contributions this quarter: $2,681.00

Cash on hand: $$2,106.00

#10 SD 9 (D+33.9) Sen. Kiki Curls was term-limited prior to receiving an appointment.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: SAFE WASHINGTON

It took a long while for Kansas City area Democrats to settle in on a successor to the imminently respected Senator Kiki Curls. However, when they did, Rep. Barbara Washington was able to pull most of the party behind her. She is the Freedom Inc. candidate and should win easily next month. Hat tip to Raytown Alderman Ryan Myers who saw an opportunity with the early indecision that a crowded primary could have developed, and he could have come out the winner. He is an underdog in this one but look for his name to appear again — and next time be heading to Jefferson City.

(D) Rep. Barbara Washington

Contributions this quarter: $11,505

Cash on hand: $24,096

(D) Raytown Alderman Ryan Myers

Contributions this quarter: $5,959.70

Cash on hand: $3,999.99

(R) David Martin

Contributions this quarter: $10

Cash on hand: $448.38

#11 SD 7 (D+20.8) Sen. Jason Holsman was term-limited before being appointed to the PSC.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT PRIMARY: SAFE RAZER

Former Rep. Michael Brown could have mounted a challenge to Rep. Greg Razer, but between COVID-19 and the very aggressive campaign Razer has run for more than two years, he never got out of the gate. Razer will cruise across the rotunda next month, and immediately be one of the biggest stars in the Missouri Democratic Party.

(D) Rep. Greg Razer

Contributions this quarter: $44,460.00

Cash on hand: $102,422.73

PAC: KC Neighbors for Progress

Cash on hand: $24,686

(D) former Rep. Michael R. Brown

Contributions this quarter: $0

Cash on hand: $0

#12 SD 15 (R+9.3) Sen. Andrew Koenig is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: GENERAL: TOSS UP

Nothing that has happened since the end of session has done anything except help Rep. Deb Lavender. She had another impressive fundraising quarter, and she will need it. Don’t read too much into the poor quarter for Senator Andrew Koenig as both Senator Caleb Rowden and Senator Bill Eigel will make sure his race has all the money it needs in the fall. However, all that money can’t develop a vaccine or keep the president from tweeting.

Koenig may be tied to President Trump, and while that works just fine in the vast majority of the state, Kirkwood isn’t one of them. We are moving this to a toss up until the polling starts on SD 15.

(R) Sen. Andrew Koenig

Contributions this quarter: $11,485.00

Cash on hand: $175,214.04

Pac: Freedom’s Promise

Cash on hand: $120,977.70

(D) Rep. Deb Lavender

Contributions this quarter: $141,678.28

Cash on hand: $424,671.53

Purple PAC

Cash on hand: $59,516.56

#13 SD 19 (R+0.3) Senator Caleb Rowden is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: LEAN REPUBLICAN

We will get back to this one with the eighth day out reports.

(R) Senator Caleb Rowden

Contributions this quarter: $57,106.00

Cash on hand: $237,262.31

PAC: Majority Forward:

Cash on hand: $229,302.60

(D) Judy Baker

Contributions this quarter: $75,467.00

Cash on hand: $135,182.81

#14 SD 1 (D+2.3) Sen. Scott Sifton is term-limited.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: LEAN DEMOCRAT

We will get back to this one next tip sheet as well.

(D) Rep. Doug Beck

Contributions this quarter: $73,280.90

Cash on hand: $262,828.89

PAC: DougPac

Cash on hand: $66,275.50

(R) David Lenihan

Contributions this quarter: $28,081.00

Cash on hand: $48,406.68

#15 SD 17 (R+0.8) Sen. Lauren Arthur is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT

The minute she dodged being on a Bernie Sanders ticket was the minute the Republicans raised the white flag and surrendered her re-election.

(D) Senator Lauren Arthur

Contributions this quarter: $31,002.58

Cash on hand: $383,710.68

PAC: True North

Cash on hand: $96,323.28

(R) Mickey Younghanz

Contributions this quarter: N/A

Cash on hand: N/A

#16 SD 21 (R+4.9) Sen. Denny Hoskins is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE REPUBLICAN

Senator Hoskins must have been an amazing House member because he never had a Senate race.

(R) Senator Denny Hoskins

Contributions this quarter: $1,550

Cash on hand: $115,845.28

PAC: Old Drum Conservative

Cash on hand: $74,996.68

(R) Rep. Dan Houx

Contributions this election: $6,046

Cash on hand: $28,852.33

#17 SD 11 (D+8.9) Sen. John Rizzo is running for re-election.

TIP SHEET PREDICTION: SAFE DEMOCRAT

How smooth is Senator Rizzo? After a competitive primary and election in 2016, no primary and no general in 2020.

(D) Senator John Rizzo

Contributions this quarter: $16,250

Cash on hand: $185,758.50

PAC: Truth in Campaigns

Cash on hand: $79,266.65

Open Senate seats in 2022: 6

SD 2 (R+9.9) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Bob Onder will be term-limited.

(R) Senator Bob Onder

Contributions this quarter: $500.00

Cash on hand: $157,900.00

(R) Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann

Contributions this quarter: $11,191.00

Cash on hand: $51,491.95

(R) Rep. Justin Hill

Contributions this quarter: $1,300

Cash on hand: $16,457.13

(R) Rep. Nick Schroer

Contributions this quarter: $5,900.00

Cash on hand: $53,844.85

SD 10 (R+6.7) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Jeannie Riddle will be term-limited.

(R) Senator Jeannie Riddle

Contributions this quarter: $957.91

Cash on hand: $81,534.97

(R) Rep. Travis Fitzwater

Contributions this quarter: $2,214.00

Cash on hand: $22,119.51

SD 12 (R+11.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Dan Hegeman is term-limited.

(R) Senator Dan Hegeman

Contributions this quarter: $3,000

Cash on hand: $106,756.81

PAC: North Missouri Leadership PAC

Cash on hand: $6,063.15

(R) Rep. Allen Andrews

Contributions this quarter: $0.39

Cash on hand: $18,418.90

(R) Rep. J. Eggleston

Contributions this quarter: $1,100

Cash on hand: $44,422.53

SD 22 (R+4.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Paul Wieland is term-limited.

(R) Senator Paul Wieland

Contributions this quarter: $6.81

Cash on hand: $54.338.88

PAC: Jeffco Now

Cash on hand: $33,568.07

(R) Rep. Dan Shaul

Contributions this quarter: $3,250.00

Cash on hand: $11,683.41

PAC: Jeffco Vision PAC

Cash on hand: N/A

(R) House Floor Leader Rob Vescovo

Contributions this quarter: $10,346.00

Cash on hand: $126,185.55

PAC: Mighty Missouri PAC

Cash on hand: $219,586.61

(R) Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman

Contributions this quarter: $11,411.00

Cash on hand: $31,792.77

PAC: Conservative Solutions for Missouri

Cash on hand: $1,849.79

(R) Rep. Becky Ruth

Contributions this quarter: $3,046.00

Cash on hand: $4,908.14

SD 24 (D+4.5) LEAN DEMOCRAT Senator Jill Schupp is term-limited.

(D) Senator Jill Schupp

Contributions this quarter: $0

Cash on hand: $129,773.58

(D) Rep. Tracy McCreery

Contributions this quarter: $3,975.00

Cash on hand: $128,018.95

SD 26 (R+9.8) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Dave Schatz is term-limited.

(R) Senator Dave Schatz

Contributions this quarter: $3,798.53

Cash on hand: $153,732.08

(R) Rep. Aaron Griesheimer

Contributions this quarter: $7,350.00

Cash on hand: $20,607.99

PAC: Four Rivers PAC

Cash on hand: N/A

(R) Rep. Nate Tate

Contributions this quarter: $3,349.10

Cash on hand: $22,457.16

(R) Former Rep. Dave Hinson

Contributions this quarter: $2,580.00

Cash on hand: $6,765.11

Senators seeking re-election in 2022: 11

SD 4 (D+24.5) SAFE DEMOCRAT Senator Karla May will be seeking re-election.

(D) Senator Karla May

Contributions this quarter: N/A

Cash on hand: N/A

SD 6 (R+12.5) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Mike Bernskoetter will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Mike Bernskoetter

Contributions this quarter: $1,000.00

Cash on hand: $162,623.98

SD 8 (R+2.1) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Mike Cierpiot will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Mike Cierpiot

Contributions this quarter: $1,000.00

Cash on hand: $162,623.98

SD 14 (D+18.9) SAFE DEMOCRAT Senator Brian Williams will be seeking re-election.

(D) Senator Brian Williams

Contributions this quarter: $2,045.00

Cash on hand: $146,336.11

SD 16 (R+11.2) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Justin Brown will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Justin Brown

Contributions this quarter: $500.00

Cash on hand: $49,864.99

SD 18 (R+8.1) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Cindy O’Laughlin will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Cindy O’Laughlin

Contributions this quarter: $100.00

Cash on hand: $64,410.39

PAC: North Missouri Leadership

Cash on hand: $6,063.15

SD 20 (R+16.1) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Eric Burlison will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Eric Burlison

Contributions this quarter: $1,162.13

Cash on hand: $441,437.58

SD 28 (R+11.8) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Sandy Crawford will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Sandy Crawford

Contributions this quarter: $500.00

Cash on hand: $244,531.10

SD 30 (R+4.6) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Lincoln Hough will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Lincoln Hough

Contributions this quarter: $6,591.80

Cash on hand: $161,902.51

PAC: Lincoln PAC

Cash on hand: $44,620.92

SD 32 (R+19.5) SAFE REPUBLICAN Senator Bill White will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Bill White

Contributions this quarter: $0

Cash on hand: $30,952.06

SD 34 (R+1.3) LEAN REPUBLICAN Senator Tony Luetkemeyer will be seeking re-election.

(R) Senator Tony Luetkemeyer

Contributions this quarter: $11,825.00

Cash on hand: $320,890.86

PAC: Tony PAC

Cash on hand: $25,127.65