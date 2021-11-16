Tim Brinker seeks another term as Franklin County presiding commissioner

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is officially running for re-election, seeking to continue improving his community beside an ever-changing St. Louis region.

Brinker, who has been on the commission since 2013, said he is focused on funding for law enforcement officials and economic development. He hopes to see Highway 47 widened to four lanes from Washington to Union, a change he said would improve safety and, in turn, economic growth for the county.

He was first appointed, and then later elected, as the presiding commissioner in 2018.

In his re-election announcement, Brinker pointed to crime in neighboring St. Louis County and the city, noting how it impacts his county.

“Everyday Franklin County citizens travel to St. Louis for work, medical care, shop, go to the zoo, or a Cards game. This year, a young man from our county was murdered while working in St. Louis. We must work with regional leaders to improve safety for our families,” Brinker said.

Brinker shepherded the passage of Prop P, which increased pay for law enforcement and funded an updated communications system. Other priorities during his tenure in office include expanding a program allowing residents to pay their personal property taxes virtually, retaining insurance low premiums for county employees, and working with other county executives from the region to improve economic development and transportation.

Brinker owns a small business (Brinker Promotions LLC) and is the first vice president of the County Commissioners Association of Missouri, where he earned the moniker “Commissioner from the Freedom-Loving Franklin County.”

“I have always felt people in this county value their freedom, have fought for their freedom, and have succeeded because of those freedoms. As an elected official, we need to remember that every day and make our job to protect those freedoms,” he said.