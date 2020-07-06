Galloway brings in $1.1M in Q2 fundraising with no in-person events, campaign says

In her quest for governor, Auditor Nicole Galloway hauled in more than $1.1 million in the last quarter with no in-person fundraisers amid the global health crisis, her campaign said Monday.

Galloway, the Democrat who is taking on Gov. Mike Parson in the 2020 gubernatorial contest, brought in $1,128,479 for the quarter that began in April and went through the end of June.

“Momentum in the race for Missouri Governor has swung sharply in Auditor Nicole Galloway’s direction, and these numbers bolster the case,” Chris Sloan, her campaign manager, said in a statement. “Because of the investments we’re making now in online voter engagement, we are in a strong position to keep the momentum going through election day.”

“It is more clear now than ever that Missouri is eager for a new beginning and a new governor that will bring change on health care and an economic recovery that leaves no working family behind,” Sloan said.

In all, 12,468 individuals donated to her campaign since April, with more than 11,800 of those people contributing $250 or less, according to her campaign. About 9,000 contributors were first-time donors to Galloway’s gubernatorial campaign.

By the end of the first quarter, Galloway’s campaign had just over $1 million cash on hand. The Keep Government Accountable PAC, which supports Galloway, reported more than $930,000.

In comparison, Parson had more than $1.4 million cash on hand. And the Uniting Missouri PAC had more than $3.8 million.



The governor’s campaign is expected to bring in a combined $2 million this quarter, a source told The Missouri Times.

“Missouri is facing one of the biggest crises in its history. To focus entirely on COVID-19, Governor Parson suspended his campaign to prioritize the health and safety of all Missourians while also focusing on rebuilding our state’s economy,” Steele Shippy, Parson’s campaign manager, told The Missouri Times. “On the other hand, his opponent locked her office doors to host virtual cocktail parties, sent hundreds of fundraising solicitations, and focused on scoring cheap political points rather than putting Missourians first.”

“Missourians strongly approve of Governor Parson’s leadership during this crisis and trust him to get people back to work and grow our economy,” he added. “No amount of money from out-of-state liberal donors is going to make up for his opponent’s leadership deficit.”

Uniting Missouri raked in some big donations in June, including $500,000 from the Republican Governors Association and $100,000 from Centene. Keep Government Accountable received $150,000 from the Missouri and Kansas Laborers and $100,000 from the Midwest Region Laborers Political League Education Fund.

Neither Galloway’s nor Parson’s numbers are not yet available on the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) website. The July quarterly report is not due until July 15.

This story has been updated.