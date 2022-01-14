Mark Alford brings in $200K+ since announcing congressional bid

Mark Alford, who is running for Congress in the 4th district, said he brought in more than $200,000 in less than three months.

The longtime Fox 4 anchor, who left the station late last year after 23 years, announced his congressional bid in October to replace Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

His campaign said he brought in more than $200,000 in the final quarter of 2021. Donations came from more than 500 individual contributors, the campaign said.

“I’m deeply honored by the support so many have shown to this campaign in our fight to be the strongest voice for Missouri’s 4th congressional district,” Alford said. “Together, we can and will take back the House in November and restore sanity and stability to our great nation. The outpouring of financial support, attendance at our events, steady growth of ‘Alford’s Army’ volunteers, and the encouragement and prayers being sent our way, is a constant affirmation of our decision to run.”

“In a short time, we have put together an amazing campaign team, and I look forward to continuing to travel the district, meet with voters in person, and listen to their concerns, hopes, and ideas,” he added.

Also vying for the GOP nomination for the congressional seat is: Sen. Rick Brattin, Rep. Sara Walsh, cattle farmer Kalena Bruce, former Boone County clerk Taylor Burks, and former police officer Bill Irwin.

Missouri’s 4th congressional district — as it stands now — is a large and diverse expanse of the state, from Columbia sweeping west to just below Kansas City, stretching down to Pittsburg and Lebanon, and settling north of Springfield. It includes both Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County and Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaski County.