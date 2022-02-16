Schmitt endorsed by Cruz for US Senate

Texas Senator Ted Cruz officially backed Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his bid for U.S. Senate Wednesday morning.

In a piece published in Fox News Wednesday, Cruz said: “I’m proud to endorse Eric Schmitt for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Eric is a fighter who will hold China accountable, defend religious freedom, take on Big Tech, and he will protect American jobs.”

“Senator Ted Cruz is a conservative leader and fighter who has never been afraid to fight back against the left who want nothing more than to eradicate our freedoms and accumulate more power and control,” Schmitt said in a response provided to The Missouri Times. “We need more fighters in the U.S. Senate like Senator Cruz, and I am honored to have his support in my campaign and in the fight to save America.”

The endorsement comes after Missouri Senator Josh Hawley offered his endorsement of Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler for the seat at the statewide Lincoln Days over the weekend.

Schmitt has also been endorsed by conservative radio host Dana Loesch, AFP Action, and former acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Whitaker.

Aside from Schmitt and Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, former Gov. Eric Greitens, and attorney Mark McCloskey are vying for the GOP nomination to replace Senator Roy Blunt.

As of the latest filing reports, Hartzler has the most cash on hand with nearly $1.78 million. Schmitt reported about $1.27 million cash on hand, Schatz $1.16 million, Long $577,000, Greitens $290,000, and McCloskey $99,300.

Cruz has also endorsed Sen. Eric Burlison in his bid for Missouri’s 7th congressional district.