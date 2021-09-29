Capitol Briefs: Beer Institute names Blunt among 2021 Beer Champions

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was named one of the Beer Institute’s 2021 Beer Champions this week for his support of policies the group says encouraged brewers and importers over the past year.

Blunt was recognized for sponsoring the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act, which adjusted tax rates and processing policies for wine and beer. Some of the changes were made permanent by another provision signed into law late last year, a change Beer Institute President and CEO Jim McGreevy said allowed brewers to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the iconic Anheuser-Busch brewery in St. Louis to all of the unique craft breweries in cities and towns across our state, we have the foundation for a thriving beer industry for years to come,” Blunt said. “I was proud to help lead efforts to ensure we have a permanent tax and regulatory policy in place that allows brewers and beer importers to continue growing and creating jobs.”

The beer industry employs nearly 50,000 Missourians and produces $8.5 million in revenue, according to the institute.

Blunt was one of a dozen lawmakers from both chambers and parties named a 2021 Beer Champion and the only legislator from Missouri to be recognized.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association representing large and small brewers throughout the country. It focuses on public policy and community involvement.