Capitol Briefs: Jefferson City awarded historic revitalization grant

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Historic properties in the capital city are set to be rehabilitated in the coming years through a grant from the federal government.

Jefferson City was awarded $675,000 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant program. The funds are administered through the National Park Service (NPS) and will be distributed to property owners to use on repairs and maintenance, according to the city’s application. The city plans to administer sub-grants to property owners next year, with projects expected to be complete by August 2024.

“This National Park Service program not only supports historic preservation but also fosters economic development in rural communities,” NPS Deputy Director Shawn Benge said. “By funding the rehabilitation of historic properties, rural areas across the country will be improved and strengthened.”

Around 59 percent of the structures within the Missouri State Capitol and Munichberg historic districts were identified as being in “yellow” or “red” condition by engineers, denoting moderate to severe damage in the aftermath of the tornado that struck the city in 2019. The subgrants will go toward rehabilitating those properties.

The renovations will bolster economic opportunities by elevating damaged properties to an acceptable status and creating new spaces for commercial and residential use, according to the application.

NPS distributed more than $7 million to 11 communities through the program. Jefferson City was the only recipient in Missouri.