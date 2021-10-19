David Gregory outraises Scott Fitzpatrick in Q3

Rep. David Gregory outraised Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in the race for state auditor during the third quarter.

Gregory brought in more than $362,400 during the period and ended with nearly $436,000 cash on hand. Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, ended the third quarter with more than $445,000 cash on hand after bringing in about $362,200, including a $250,000 loan.

Gregory also reported a $250,000 loan to his campaign.

Show Me Growth PAC, which backs Gregory, brought in $116,000 in the third quarter and has more than $360,000 cash on hand. The Fitzpatrick-supporting Missourians for a Responsible Budget PAC brought in $3,350 this period and ended the quarter with nearly $14,000 cash on hand.

Gregory’s PAC also saw a late September donation of $100,000 from Joe Patterson, executive director of the St. Louis County Police Association.

As he can capitalize on being a sitting statewide official, Fitzpatrick has been backed by a bevy of state leaders, including former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, former House Speaker Elijah Haahr, MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson, and House Budget Chair Cody Smith. And Gov. Mike Parson headlined a fundraiser for Fitzpatrick in September.

But Gregory, who is casting himself as an outsider for this race, has the endorsement of police and firefighter groups and is raking in some celebrity athlete support in Ozzie Smith, Bernie Federko, and Neil Smith.

Gregory has Rich Chrismer, Gregg Keller, Wes Anderson, and Timmy Teepell (who has helped Senator Josh Hawley) in his corner.

Fitzpatrick, who was first out of the gate to enter the race, has snagged Victory Enterprises.

Auditor Nicole Galloway is the lone Democratic statewide official. She said she would not run for re-election in 2022.