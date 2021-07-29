Scott Fitzpatrick: A timeline of his career

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced his bid for state auditor Thursday, the first to launch a 2022 campaign for that office. With nearly a decade of politics behind him, he’s no stranger to positions dealing with the state’s finances.

“As a business owner, I learned that watching how every dollar is spent is critically important to long-term success,” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ve had the opportunity to live the American dream. I feel a duty to do all I can to help preserve that same opportunity for our kids and grandkids.”

From his business career to his time as a legislator and an executive, here’s a look at his career so far.

State Treasurer: 2019-present

Fitzpatrick was appointed to the Treasurer’s Office by Gov. Mike Parson in 2019, replacing Eric Schmitt amid an executive branch shakeup.

As treasurer, Fitzpatrick worked to bolster the state’s MO ABLE program, which allows Missourians with disabilities to save up to $15,000 a year tax-free for health-related expenses without losing federal benefits. He also expanded the Show-Me Checkbook, a state financial data portal, as well as Missouri’s 529 Education Plan.

Another focus has been unclaimed property; Fitzpatrick returned more than $100 million worth of unclaimed property during his tenure, his office said.

Fitzpatrick is the youngest statewide official currently serving. He won his bid for a full term in November, earning more than 59 percent of the vote.

Missouri House of Representatives: 2013-2019

Fitzpatrick ran for the Missouri House in 2012, seeking to use what he learned in his business career to focus on economics and business in the statehouse. He won his first bid with nearly 80 percent of the vote and represented Barry County as well as parts of Lawrence and Stone counties in the legislature for six years.

Fitzpatrick served on the House Budget Committee from his first year as a legislator, chairing the committee by his third term. Under his leadership, the committee balanced the state’s budget while fully funding the education formula for two consecutive years and the budget committee engineered a freeze of the low-income housing tax credit.

In his campaign announcement, Fitzpatrick touted his ability to fully fund Missouri schools and stop tax dollars from going to abortion clinics during his tenure in the House.

Business: 2007-present

Fitzpatrick founded marine products company MariCorp U.S., which grew from a marina and dock repair company to include regional contracting and national production, at age 17. He continues to serve as CEO of the company and is a member of the Cassville and Shell Knob Chambers of Commerce.

He graduated from the University of Missouri in 2007 with a business degree.