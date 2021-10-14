Mike Moon raises nearly $110K in 31 days

EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Mike Moon raised nearly $110,000 in the third quarter, his campaign said.

Moon raised $109,647 in the third quarter, the campaign said, with $96,865 cash on hand. The conservative Republican launched his bid for the 7th congressional district on Aug. 31, one month before close of books for the third quarter.

Moon said the fundraising haul showed his campaign was “in good shape” with “a lot of good support.”

“During my years in the Missouri Legislature, I’ve demonstrated I’m a fighter,” Moon told The Missouri Times. “I support the constitution, and through my votes, I’ve kept my oath to the constitution even if it meant standing alone. I believe I’m a candidate for those who don’t have a voice, and they need support, and they need someone who is a fighter who will not stop fighting for them at all costs.”

Moon, whose Senate term is not up this cycle, represents SD 29 in Barry, Lawrence, McDonald, Stone, and Taney counties. He’s the vice-chairman of the Small Business and Industry Committee, raises cattle in Lawrence County, and is a member of the Senate Conservative Caucus.

Moon faces primary challengers in Sen. Eric Burlison (a fellow Conservative Caucus member), former Sen. Jay Wasson, and Dr. Sam Alexander, an emergency room physician with the Emergency Physicians of Springfield.

Congressman Billy Long is running for U.S. Senate.

Burlison represents SD 20 encompassing Christian and Greene counties. He leads the Small Business and Industry Committee and serves as vice-chairman of the Professional Registration Committee. He brought in more than $147,000 during the third quarter, his campaign said this week.

Wasson served multiple terms in the Missouri House and Senate, representing SD 20 in the upper chamber where he was known for his conservative leadership. An Ozarks native, he serves on the Missouri State University board of governors. Wasson is a former Nixa mayor.

Alexander is a life-long farmer and a graduate of the University of Missouri—Kansas City Medical School. With his family, Alexander has a farm on land near the Gasconade River, a horse hay production farm near Fair Play, and a commercial cow-calf ranch near Eureka, Kansas.

The filing deadline for the third quarter isn’t until October 15 although close of books was Sept. 30. That means not every campaign has publicly released its fundraising haul for the third quarter — and those numbers aren’t yet available through the FEC.