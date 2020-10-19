‘Right Leader:’ Kehoe releases first 2020 campaign ad

EXCLUSIVE — Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe released his campaign’s first television ad of the 2020 election cycle Monday.

“Missourians know Mike Kehoe delivers the right results, whether as a successful businessman and community leader, or passing the right common-sense pro-growth policies that provide new opportunities for Missouri working families,” said spokesman Mike Hafner. “We are proud to announce this first television ad from our campaign highlighting Lt. Governor Kehoe’s values, common sense, and strong work ethic earned through a lifetime of leadership.”

The 30-second spot, titled “Right Leader,” highlights Kehoe’s path to the statehouse — from his career as a business owner to his time in the Missouri Legislature.

The ad described Kehoe’s upbringing as the youngest child in a single-parent household in St. Louis, washing cars to help his mother make ends meet. It traced his experience as a small business owner in Jefferson City, where he ran a successful car dealership, and his work as a first-generation farmer.

The spot also highlighted Kehoe’s work in the state Senate, where he served from 2011 until his appointment as lieutenant governor in 2018. The ad touted his passage of the largest tax cut in Missouri history during his time in the legislature as well as his record with the state’s economy and job growth.

“We’re going to get through this pandemic, and I’m still working every day to create the good-paying jobs Missourians need,” Kehoe said in the spot.

Kehoe was appointed Missouri’s 48th lieutenant governor in 2018.

The Republican incumbent and Gov. Mike Parson face off against State Auditor Nicole Galloway and her running mate Alissia Canady on this year’s ballot.

Kehoe has received a number of endorsements, including from the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Right to Life, and the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Kehoe’s latest campaign finance filing saw him with $550,000 cash on hand. Canady reported nearly $76,000 in her war chest.